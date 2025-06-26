Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legendary Commitment with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen to extend his stay at Al Nassr for another two years, solidifying his place in the Saudi Pro League. The club announced the contract extension on Thursday, ensuring the Portuguese superstar remains a key figure in their lineup beyond his 42nd birthday.

After departing from Manchester United in 2022 as a free agent, Ronaldo quickly made his mark at Al Nassr. To date, he has tallied an impressive 93 goals in 105 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his enduring prowess on the field.

This extension highlights Ronaldo's continued competitiveness and commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in international football, as he remains an iconic figure and a driving force for Al Nassr.

(With inputs from agencies.)