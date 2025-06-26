Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legendary Commitment with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al Nassr until beyond his 42nd birthday. Since joining the Saudi Pro League team in 2022, after leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo has made a significant impact with 93 goals in 105 matches across various competitions.
This extension highlights Ronaldo's continued competitiveness and commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in international football, as he remains an iconic figure and a driving force for Al Nassr.
