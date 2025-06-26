Minister Khadse's Northeast Drive: Sribhumi's Development in Focus

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse, overseeing Youth Affairs and Sports, assessed departmental operations during a visit to Assam's Sribhumi district. Her tour forms part of a broader initiative aimed at fortifying administrative ties and fostering regional development in Northeast India.

In a meeting with officials from 26 different departments, Khadse spotlighted notable growth in agriculture, health, and education. She called for heightened accountability among field workers and improved coordination in sensitive areas like borders and tea gardens. Youth and sports, she insisted, are vital for community advancement.

Citing successful projects from various Northeast locales, Khadse pursued accelerated completion of critical infrastructure initiatives, including household tap connections and maternal health services. Her visit culminated in engaging local civil organizations, gathering valuable insights on service efficiency and public satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)