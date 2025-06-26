Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Historic Wimbledon Hat-Trick

Young Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is poised for a potentially historic achievement as he sets out to defend his Wimbledon title starting June 30 at the All England Club. The world number two seeks his third straight Wimbledon victory, a feat that would see him equal the legendary Bjorn Borg's record of a consecutive French Open-Wimbledon double, as reported by ATP.

Borg set this formidable benchmark between 1978 and 1980, a record that has remained unchallenged. Entering the third Grand Slam of the year, Alcaraz boasts a career-high 18-match winning streak with titles in Rome and Paris, having defeated world-number-one Jannik Sinner in both high-stakes finals, including a five-hour showdown that tested his mettle.

The 22-year-old is not just eyeing another title but his fifth consecutive win on grass, having already claimed victories at Wimbledon in 2023, 2024, and French Open in 2024, 2025. As only one of six men to achieve the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in a single year, Alcaraz has a chance to join Borg in securing the double in back-to-back years, a feat also accomplished by Stefanie Graf in the Open Era among women. His recent triumph at the Queens Club Championships further cements his position as the overwhelming favorite for this year's championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)