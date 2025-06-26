Injury Concerns for Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova as Eastbourne Withdrawal Shakes Up Tournament
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne tournament due to a thigh injury, raising concerns ahead of her Wimbledon defense. Her exit advances French player Varvara Gracheva to the semi-finals, with key matches unfolding in both women's and men's events.
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova faces an injury setback after withdrawing from the Eastbourne tournament due to a troublesome thigh. Her decision arises with the defense of her Wimbledon title just days away, causing a stir in the tournament dynamics.
Krejcikova, who pulled off remarkable wins to reach the quarter-finals, cited soreness in her right thigh as the reason for her withdrawal, expressing regret on social media. The Czech player's recent performance was hampered by a back injury, limiting her gameplay.
French qualifier Varvara Gracheva advances to the semi-finals owing to Krejcikova's exit. The clash of tennis titans continues with intense matchups in both women's and men's events. Highlights include Maya Joint's historic semi-final entry and Ugo Humbert's victory over Billy Harris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
