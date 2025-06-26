Left Menu

Piastri Holds Firm: No Preferential Treatment in Title Battle

Oscar Piastri, leading the Formula One title race, declared he won't seek preferential treatment over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Despite a collision in Canada, the rivalry remains healthy and competitive. McLaren leads the constructor standings, but Piastri seeks fair competition for both championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spielberg | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:35 IST
Piastri Holds Firm: No Preferential Treatment in Title Battle
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a strong stance, Formula One leader Oscar Piastri has announced that he will not pursue any preferential treatment amid his thrilling title contest with McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Despite a notable collision at the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks prior, the duo will continue to compete openly and fiercely on the track.

Piastri, who currently leads Norris by 22 points after winning five of the 10 races this season, dismissed notions of seeking any team orders, emphasizing the equality in their championship pursuits. The Australian racer clarified that both he and Norris, who accepted responsibility for the incident in Canada, have already reconciled and agreed to maintain their racing freedom.

While McLaren enjoys a commanding 175-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' standings, Piastri remains focused on maintaining fair opportunities as he contends with Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the top spot in the Drivers' Championship. Despite missing the podium in Canada, Piastri expressed confidence in his and McLaren's performance for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025