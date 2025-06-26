Piastri Holds Firm: No Preferential Treatment in Title Battle
Oscar Piastri, leading the Formula One title race, declared he won't seek preferential treatment over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Despite a collision in Canada, the rivalry remains healthy and competitive. McLaren leads the constructor standings, but Piastri seeks fair competition for both championships.
In a strong stance, Formula One leader Oscar Piastri has announced that he will not pursue any preferential treatment amid his thrilling title contest with McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Despite a notable collision at the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks prior, the duo will continue to compete openly and fiercely on the track.
Piastri, who currently leads Norris by 22 points after winning five of the 10 races this season, dismissed notions of seeking any team orders, emphasizing the equality in their championship pursuits. The Australian racer clarified that both he and Norris, who accepted responsibility for the incident in Canada, have already reconciled and agreed to maintain their racing freedom.
While McLaren enjoys a commanding 175-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' standings, Piastri remains focused on maintaining fair opportunities as he contends with Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the top spot in the Drivers' Championship. Despite missing the podium in Canada, Piastri expressed confidence in his and McLaren's performance for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.
