Eldhose Paul Highlights Transformation in India's Sports Infrastructure

Commonwealth Games medalist Eldhose Paul has praised the dramatic transformation of India's sports infrastructure over the last decade. Speaking with ANI at the newly opened Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru, Paul emphasized the enhanced standards and accessibility now available to athletes across the nation.

Paul noted that India's current facilities are comparable to world-class Olympic training centers in Europe and America. He remarked, "All the athletes are getting the same facilities here," highlighting the parallel between India's training centers and their international counterparts.

The medalist specifically pointed out the significant increase in the availability of advanced recovery machines, equipment, and expert personnel. "Now, the availability of recovery experts and supporting staff has increased," he stated, underscoring the importance of comprehensive, under-one-roof facilities for athletic development.

