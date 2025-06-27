Dominican Star Wander Franco Sentenced in Sex Abuse Case
Wander Franco, a professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and will avoid jail if he adheres to specific court-mandated conditions.
In a significant ruling, Dominican professional baseball player Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor. The verdict was delivered by a Dominican court on Thursday, culminating in a high-profile case that has captured widespread attention.
Despite the gravity of the charges, Franco received a suspended prison sentence of two years. This means he will not serve jail time unless he fails to comply with certain conditions imposed by the judicial authority.
The decision allows Franco a chance to reintegrate into society under close monitoring, with the court's conditions aimed at preventing any repeat of the offense.
