Pathum Nissanka Shines with Back-to-Back Test Match Centuries

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka delivered another stellar performance, scoring 158 runs against Bangladesh in the second Test match. Backing the team's first-innings lead, Nissanka's innings contributed to Sri Lanka's score of 401 for six at lunch. Bangladesh's bowlers fought back, taking key wickets to regain some control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:14 IST
Pathum Nissanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka continues to make headlines with his exceptional batting, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka's dominance in the second cricket Test against Bangladesh. The opening batter scored an impressive 158 runs, following up on his previous first Test score of 187, reinforcing his critical role in the team's lineup.

Starting at 290 for two, Sri Lanka capitalized on its first-innings lead as Nissanka partnered effectively with night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya before Bangladesh's bowlers struck back. The effective bowling by Taijul Islam resulted in Nissanka's dismissal, with the spinner ending with figures of three wickets for 114 runs.

As the game progressed, Sri Lanka managed to maintain a solid position, thanks to contributions from players like Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha. At lunch, the team had a first-innings total of 401 for six, reinforcing their advantage over Bangladesh, who were earlier bowled out for 247. The first Test ended in a draw, setting up an intriguing contest in this series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

