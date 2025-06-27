Gujarat to Host 2029 World Police & Fire Games: A First for South Asia

India has made history by securing the hosting rights for the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), scheduled to take place in the Gujarat cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar (Kevadia). This esteemed sporting event is expected to draw more than 10,000 athletes representing police, fire, customs, and correctional services from over 70 countries worldwide.

The announcement was made following India's successful representation to the California Police Athletic Federation in Birmingham. With this appointment, India becomes the first South Asian nation to host the WPFG since its inception in 1985, joining an elite group of past host countries such as Canada, Australia, and the US.

India's bid, emphasizing sustainability and innovation, underwent 15 months of rigorous evaluation. The 2029 Games will feature technological advances like a digital 'One-Pass' credential system and entirely sustainable practices. This achievement enhances Gujarat's reputation as a premier destination for high-performance sports, following the success of the 36th National Games in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)