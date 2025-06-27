Gaurav Kumar Shines for Chennai Bulls, Eyes Playoff Glory

In a stellar performance for the Chennai Bulls, the team's new recruit, Gaurav Kumar, emerged as a key player by registering three conversions in their decisive 40-21 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosle Kreeda Sankul in Andheri. This triumph places the Bulls second in the league standings with six wins as they conclude the league stage. Post-match, Kumar shared his experiences of joining the GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) environment, stating that initially, there was pressure, particularly playing alongside Olympians, but soon it felt normal.

Reflecting on his rugby journey, Kumar revealed that he first encountered the sport at age 14 in Patna. His passion and skill saw him rise to represent Bihar, eventually becoming a senior team player. Despite facing setbacks in selections for national camps, his resilience paid off when he joined the Indian Rugby 15s team for the Asian Championship in 2022, where he emerged as the top scorer.

Currently, as the head coach of the Bihar team, Kumar speaks on the potential impact of the GMR RPL on India's rugby scene, noting how it sparks excitement among young players aspiring to participate. Ahead of the playoffs, Kumar emphasizes the importance of trust and bravery within the team, hinting at strategic plans but keeping specifics under wraps. The team's focus remains on the upcoming challenges as they gear up for the semi-finals and finals.

