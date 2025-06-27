Left Menu

Hubert Hurkacz Withdraws from Wimbledon: Injury Sidelines Tennis Star

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz pulls out of Wimbledon due to post-surgery recovery. The former world number six has been sidelined by an injury since withdrawing from the Libema Open, needing rest and treatment for synovial membrane irritation. Hurkacz was set to play in the Grand Slam on Monday.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland's tennis ace, has withdrawn from Wimbledon following a setback in his recovery from knee surgery, his team revealed on Friday. Ranked as the former world number six, Hurkacz has been conspicuously absent from the court since he exited the Libema Open earlier this month, citing a troubling lower back injury.

The Polish star underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee after retiring from Wimbledon last year during a second-round match, which also kept him out of the Tokyo Olympics. In a recent statement, Hurkacz explained, 'During preparations, my body reacted – synovial membrane irritation – which requires rest and treatment.'

Set to begin his Wimbledon campaign against Briton Billy Harris, Hurkacz decided to prioritize his health and recovery, withdrawing from the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam. The draw for the tournament was made earlier on Friday, positioning him as a scheduled competitor before the unfortunate withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

