Clash of Legends: PSG Meets Inter Miami in a Star-Studded Reunion

Paris St Germain faces Inter Miami in the Club World Cup last 16, highlighting a reunion of many former Barcelona stars. Former manager Luis Enrique encounters his old charges Messi, Suarez, Alba, and Busquets, now with Miami under Javier Mascherano. The match sets up a nostalgia-filled clash of eras and styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:39 IST
A compelling clash of European football legends unfolds as Paris St Germain faces Inter Miami in the Club World Cup last 16. The matchup promises a rare reunion layered with old loyalties, recent regrets, and an opportunity for Lionel Messi to settle a personal score.

Sunday's game pits PSG's youthful energy, fresh off their first Champions League triumph, against an Inter Miami side driven by iconic former Barcelona stars now in the twilight of their careers. On PSG's side lines, Luis Enrique confronts his former Barcelona players Messi, Suarez, Alba, and Busquets, all now united under Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

The nostalgia doesn't end there. Miami's squad shares a historical context, having participated in the famous 2017 'Remontada' against PSG. Although PSG remains the heavy favorite, their recent loss to Botafogo raises questions about fatigue, while Miami, led by Messi and driven by Mascherano's tactical flair, hopes to capitalize on old rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

