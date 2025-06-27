Formula One's New Protest Penalties: Will Teams Pay the Price?
Formula One teams may face fines for unsuccessful protests, as suggested by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The FIA is reviewing potential measures following recent protests by Red Bull against Mercedes. While acknowledging the right to protest, Wolff believes some actions are misguided and fines could deter excessive complaints.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has proposed that Formula One teams should incur financial penalties for unsuccessful protests, following a spate of disputes initiated by rival team Red Bull. The Austrian shared his thoughts with reporters during the Formula One Grand Prix in Austria.
In recent races, Red Bull lodged two protests against Mercedes driver George Russell, neither of which succeeded. The most notable dispute occurred after the Canadian Grand Prix, where Russell's win was confirmed hours post-race following the protest inquiries.
Wolff asserts the rightness of valid protests but criticizes certain recent actions as far-fetched. He suggests imposing fines as a deterrent to discourage frivolous complaints, aligning with FIA's current considerations. Meanwhile, Sauber's Jonathan Wheatley emphasized the importance of maintaining teams' protest rights.
