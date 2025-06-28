Left Menu

Hoffenheim Signs Japan Defender Koki Machida

Hoffenheim has secured the signature of Japan's defender Koki Machida from Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The 27-year-old international joins the Bundesliga club on a long-term deal. Machida's transfer fee reportedly starts at 4.5 million euros, potentially rising with bonuses.

Updated: 28-06-2025 09:33 IST
  • Germany

In a strategic move to fortify their defense, Hoffenheim has signed Japanese defender Koki Machida from Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The Bundesliga club announced the acquisition on Friday, revealing that Machida has committed to a long-term contract.

The 27-year-old has made significant contributions to the Japanese national team with 17 appearances, and his tenure at Union Saint-Gilloise was marked by pivotal performances that led to their championship success last season. Machida originally joined the Belgian team on loan from Kashima Antlers in 2022 and had a permanent transfer the next year.

Hoffenheim, looking to improve after finishing just above the relegation zone last season, reportedly invested around 4.5 million euros for Machida's services. Sporting director Andreas Schicker expressed optimism, praising Machida as an uncompromising defender vital for their squad's strategy.

