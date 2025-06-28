Varun Tomar: Shooting League of India Set to Revolutionize the Sport

Varun Tomar, the acclaimed Indian shooter who clinched a gold medal in the 2022 ISSF World Cup, is set to be a leading figure in the Shooting League of India (SLI), debuting in Delhi. With over 400 athletes registered, the league seeks to elevate shooting's profile both in India and globally.

Tomar, celebrated for securing India's quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold at the Asian Olympics Qualifiers, praised the SLI for offering shooters increased exposure. He highlighted how the league could foster a deeper understanding of shooters, akin to the recognition athletes in sports like javelin have earned.

The young shooter expressed enthusiasm about performing in front of an Indian audience and discussed the motivation and mindset required. He believes the league will expand India's shooting community, enhancing both competition and popularity. Recently, India achieved commendable success at the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, underscoring the sport's potential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)