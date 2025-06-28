Lions Roar to Victory: Farrell's Game Plan Triumphs in Australia

Coach Andy Farrell expressed satisfaction after the British & Irish Lions started their Australia tour with a commanding 54-7 victory over the Western Force on Saturday. The Lions faced concerns about whether their matches would be challenging enough to prepare for the series with the Wallabies, given many were unavailable.

Despite being considered Australia's weakest Super Rugby team, the Force disproved those doubts by holding the Lions level at 7-7 in the opening quarter. Their unyielding attack and ball control provided a rigorous test for the visitors, something Farrell had hoped for.

Following a narrow defeat against Argentina, Farrell emphasized the importance of the lessons learned, particularly in maintaining discipline. As they prepare for further matches and the upcoming test against the Wallabies, he acknowledged improvements in the Lions' second-half performance but stressed ongoing work is needed.