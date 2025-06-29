Stormy Setback: Weather Woes at Club World Cup

In an unusual turn of events, Chelsea's football coach Enzo Maresca has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the United States as a host for the Club World Cup. This follows a weather-induced interruption that cast a shadow over Chelsea's victorious match against Benfica, with the game culminating after an extended four and a half hours.

Chelsea edged past Benfica 4-1, but only after a two-hour pause sparked by a storm warning — a predicament, Maresca argued, was a serious blemish on the tournament's suitability in the U.S., especially with the country set to host the men's World Cup next year.

Maresca voiced his concerns about the frequency of such disruptions, suggesting that the venue might not be appropriate for an event bringing together the world's best clubs. His comments highlight growing tensions around tournament logistics, with FIFA yet to respond to the uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)