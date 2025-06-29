Vega's Victory Strike Sends Mexico to Gold Cup Semis

In a thrilling CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final, Alexis Vega's pivotal strike and a subsequent own goal by Abdullah Madu propelled Mexico to a decisive 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. This win sets up a semi-final showdown with Honduras.

Honduras, having progressed by besting Panama in a dramatic penalty shootout, will meet defending champions Mexico on Wednesday in Santa Clara. Vega, whose goal marked his first for Mexico since 2022, expressed the team's unwavering determination to reach the tournament's final.

Despite a strong first-half defense by the Saudi Arabian team, Mexico capitalized in the second half as Vega seized on a rebound provided by Fulham's Raul Jimenez. The game was sealed when Matteo Chavez's cross was deflected into the net by Madu, cementing Mexico's lead and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)