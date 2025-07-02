Left Menu

Liverpool makes changes to Arne Slot''s coaching team, hires Giovanni van Bronckhorst as assistant

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST
Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has joined Liverpool as assistant coach to Arne Slot.

Van Bronckhorst, who played for Arsenal and Barcelona during a distinguished career, won titles as a coach in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Scotland with Rangers.

His most recent role was as coach of Turkish team Besiktas.

Slot has made changes to his backroom staff after winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Anfield.

As well as Van Bronckhorst, Liverpool also confirmed the arrival of Xavi Valero for his second spell at the club. He will take over the role of head of first team goalkeeper coaching.

Goalkeeper coaches Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel will leave the club, Liverpool said.

