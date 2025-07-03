Left Menu

Governor and Minister Rally for Hockey Icon Bimal Lakra's Recovery

Bimal Lakra, a former international hockey player, is receiving treatment in a Ranchi hospital. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Health Minister Irfan Ansari have both pledged comprehensive support for his recovery. Found unconscious in Simdega, Lakra's condition is stable without need for surgery.

  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid a visit to former international hockey player Bimal Lakra, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. An official stated that the governor engaged in discussions with the medical team overseeing Lakra's care, offering his best wishes for a quick recovery.

The governor acknowledged Lakra's significant contributions to Indian hockey, emphasizing the state's concern for his health and collective hopes for his recuperation. Lakra, 45, was discovered unconscious near his home in Simdega district on June 30. A subsequent CT scan at Simdega Sadar Hospital revealed a blood clot in his head, resulting in his transfer to a private Ranchi hospital.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed Health Minister Irfan Ansari to ensure Lakra receives all necessary medical attention. Minister Ansari, overseeing Lakra's treatment, reassured his family of the thorough care being provided, noting Lakra's stable condition and the absence of a need for immediate surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

