Tragedy Strikes: Diogo Jota and Brother Perish in Spain Car Accident

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car accident in Spain. The Spanish civil guard found their car off the road near Zamora. No other vehicles were involved, and police are investigating. Jota played internationally for Portugal, while Silva was with Penafiel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a tragic turn of events, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident in Spain, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Their vehicle was discovered unoccupied off the road near Zamora, according to the Spanish civil guard, who noted no other vehicles were involved. An investigation is underway.

Jota, aged 28, played for Portugal's national team and his brother, 25-year-old Silva, was affiliated with Portuguese club Penafiel. The football community mourns the loss of two promising athletes.

