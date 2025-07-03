Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Mourning Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Diogo Jota, a prominent footballer for Liverpool and Portugal, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain. Their deaths have prompted an outpouring of grief from the football community, with heartfelt condolences from clubs and officials across the world. The loss is profound and deeply felt within the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:01 IST
The football community is in mourning following the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The duo lost their lives in a car accident in northwestern Spain, leaving clubs, teammates, and fans around the world devastated.

Liverpool Football Club expressed their deep sorrow, stating, "The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre." The club asked for privacy for the family as they navigate this unimaginable loss and vowed to support them fully.

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the Portuguese Football Federation also expressed their profound sorrow, highlighting Jota's influence in both national and international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

