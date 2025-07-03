Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Stays with Purani Dilli 6: Delhi Premier League Set for Expansion

Rishabh Pant, India's Test vice-captain, stays with Purani Dilli 6 for the upcoming season of the Delhi Premier League. The league expands to eight teams with the addition of two new franchises. Pant, a key T20 star, remains uncertain for participation due to national team commitments.

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant will remain with Purani Dilli 6 for the Delhi Premier League's upcoming season. However, his participation hangs in the balance due to possible national team obligations.

Pant, widely regarded as the league's marquee attraction, partook in only one match during last year's opening season. The franchise confirmed Pant's retention as their marquee player in a recent media announcement.

Despite Pant's unsure appearance, enthusiasm surrounds the league's growth. The Delhi Premier League will expand from six to eight teams with the introduction of two new franchises, Outer Delhi and New Delhi, set to make their debut in 2025.

