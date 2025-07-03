Left Menu

Pakistan Greenlit for Hockey Showdown in India's Asia Cup

The Pakistan hockey team will participate in the Asia Cup in India, despite other bilateral restrictions. The sports ministry confirmed that multi-national competitions are not subject to the same limitations. The event is scheduled from August 27 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:49 IST
Pakistan Greenlit for Hockey Showdown in India's Asia Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan hockey team has received clearance to compete in the upcoming Asia Cup in India, according to a source within the sports ministry. This decision ensures that the team can partake in the international event despite ongoing bilateral tensions.

The source clarified that while bilateral contests have different considerations, participation in multi-national competitions won't be obstructed. This clarity comes as a relief amid the complex relations between the neighboring countries.

The Asia Cup is set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, India, from August 27 to September 7, promising an exciting match-up as teams from various countries converge for the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025