Pakistan Greenlit for Hockey Showdown in India's Asia Cup

The Pakistan hockey team has received clearance to compete in the upcoming Asia Cup in India, according to a source within the sports ministry. This decision ensures that the team can partake in the international event despite ongoing bilateral tensions.

The source clarified that while bilateral contests have different considerations, participation in multi-national competitions won't be obstructed. This clarity comes as a relief amid the complex relations between the neighboring countries.

The Asia Cup is set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, India, from August 27 to September 7, promising an exciting match-up as teams from various countries converge for the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)