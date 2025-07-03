Tragic Farewell: The World Mourns Diogo Jota

The football world is in mourning following the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota in a car accident near Zamora, Spain. The tragic incident also claimed the life of his brother, Andre, adding to the heartbreak.

Liverpool Football Club expressed their devastation, stating they would support the Jota family during this unimaginable time. Tributes have poured in from notable figures, including Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Cristiano Ronaldo, and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, all offering their condolences.

The Portuguese Football Federation hailed Jota as both a remarkable player and person. The international football community, including UEFA and Premier League, expressed deep sorrow, recognizing the significant loss to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)