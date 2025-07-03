Left Menu

Olympic Charter Overrules: Pakistan Cleared for India Competitions

Pakistan's hockey teams will participate in the Asia Cup and junior World Cup in India, as blocking them would violate the Olympic Charter. The Indian sports ministry clarified that blocking Pakistan from multi-lateral events would impact future hosting rights. This aligns with the ministry's commitment to international sports norms.

Olympic Charter Overrules: Pakistan Cleared for India Competitions
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan's hockey teams have been given the green light to compete in the upcoming Asia Cup and junior World Cup in India. Despite political tensions, the Indian sports ministry emphasized that any attempt to block Pakistan from international competitions would breach the Olympic Charter, posing a risk to future hosting rights.

The Asia Cup is scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, and the junior World Cup will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The ministry's decision ensures Pakistan's eligibility for the junior World Cup of shooting and the World Para-Athletics Championships in India, reinforcing international sporting norms.

Speculations continue around the possibility of an India-Pakistan cricket face-off in the Asia Cup, potentially taking place in the UAE or Sri Lanka. This decision underscores the mandate for participation in multi-national events, reflecting the diplomatic role of sports even amid geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

