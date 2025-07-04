Rugby-Former New Zealand sevens speedster Rayasi to make Fiji debut v Australia

Former New Zealand rugby sevens player Salesi Rayasi will follow in his father's footsteps by representing Fiji at test level when he starts at fullback in Sunday's clash against Australia in Newcastle. France-based Rayasi is one of two uncapped players in Mick Byrne's match-day squad, with Fijian Drua scrumhalf Philip Baselala hoping to debut from the bench.

Rayasi, who made 50 appearances for the Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby before moving to RC Vannes last year, was a member of New Zealand's sevens squads between 2018-20. He switched nationality to Fiji to honour his heritage, with his father Filipe Rayasi capped 13 times for the Pacific island nation, mostly at fullback.

"He's pretty excited, obviously," Australian Byrne told reporters in Newcastle on Friday of Rayasi Jnr. "Very accomplished player, very skilful. I like the way he's been training. He works very hard off the field as well, understanding his role.

"That's been very pleasing so I'm looking forward to him being able to go out there on Sunday and show everybody his worthiness of a white jersey." Fiji are looking for a first win in Australia in over 70 years, having stunned the Wallabies 22-15 at the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Pacific islanders' lineup is much-changed from their last start in November when they were smashed 52-17 by Ireland in Dublin. Byrne has made eight changes to the starting 15 while retaining hooker Tevita Ikanivere as captain after he was co-skipper against the Irish.

Simione Kuruvoli has replaced Frank Lomani in the number nine shirt while Bristol Bears loose forward Bill Mata starts at number eight, shifting Elia Canakaivata to the openside. Fijian Drua's Iosefo Masi and Racing 92 centre Josua Tuisova offer a powerful midfield foil to the Australian duo of Joseph Suaalii and Len Ikitau.

Team: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Bill Mata, 7-Elia Canakaivata, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 5-Temo Mayanavanua, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Peni Ravai, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (capt), 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Sam Matavesi, 17-Haereiti Hetet, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Mesake Vocevoce, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Philip Baselala, 22-Isaiah Ravula, 23-Sireli Maqala

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)