Soccer-Cruzeiro's Barbosa wins appeal against anti-doping fraud ban

Barbosa, known as Gabigol, was suspended for two years by a Brazilian sports court in March 2024, with the ban starting from the date of the alleged violation, April 8, 2023, when he was playing for Flamengo. Barbosa denied the allegations and Flamengo said they would assist the player in his appeal to CAS.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:56 IST
Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Barbosa has won his appeal against a 24-month suspension for attempted anti-doping fraud, which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday. Barbosa, known as Gabigol, was suspended for two years by a Brazilian sports court in March 2024, with the ban starting from the date of the alleged violation, April 8, 2023, when he was playing for Flamengo.

Barbosa denied the allegations and Flamengo said they would assist the player in his appeal to CAS. Sport's highest court has now said that although Barbosa's behaviour was completely uncooperative, it could not be considered 'tampering' under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The now 28-year-old was accused of making it difficult to carry out an anti-doping test the day before Flamengo's match in the Rio de Janeiro state league, which he took hours after his teammates, local media reported at the time. CAS in April 2024 had allowed Barbosa to continue playing pending the outcome of the appeal.

Barbosa now plays for Brazilian Serie A club Cruzeiro after leaving Flamengo late last year.

