Soccer-Tall Paul towers back to Trabzon as Super Lig side sign Onuachu for keeps

Once prolific at Genk, with 73 goals in 103 league games, 31-year-old Onuachu’s return to Trabzonspor feels more like a reset than a gamble. The new Super Lig season kicks off on August 8, with champions Galatasaray defending their crown.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:13 IST
Paul Onuachu is back where the goals flowed after the Nigerian striker completed a 5.6 million euros ($6.60 million) move to Trabzonspor from Southampton on Friday, turning a successful loan spell into a permanent stay on Turkey's Black Sea coast. Nicknamed "Tall Paul" by Saints fans, the 2.01-metre forward never found his stride in the Premier League, scoring just four goals as Southampton dropped out of the top flight.

But in Turkey, he looked like his old self — hitting 15 goals in 21 league games while on loan last season and quickly winning over the fans and board alike. Once prolific at Genk, with 73 goals in 103 league games, 31-year-old Onuachu's return to Trabzonspor feels more like a reset than a gamble.

The new Super Lig season kicks off on August 8, with champions Galatasaray defending their crown. Trabzonspor, who finished seventh last term, will hope their returning striker picks up right where he left off. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Writing by Ossian Shine in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

