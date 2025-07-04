Left Menu

Euro 2025: Sweden beats Denmark yet again this year on Filippa Angeldahl''s goal

That time, Harder was marked toughly by veteran Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson who has been her partner since 2014.Eriksson was a surprise absence from the lineup on Friday due to a muscle strain lingering since a warmup game. She was ably replaced by 38-year-old Linda Sembrant, playing her 157th game for Sweden.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 04-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 23:47 IST
Euro 2025: Sweden beats Denmark yet again this year on Filippa Angeldahl''s goal
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Sweden swept past Denmark yet again on Friday, winning 1-0 at the Women's European Championship for a third victory this year over its near neighbor.

One month after a 6-1 rout in Stockholm, Filippa Angeldahl's smart finish of a neat passing attack in the 55th minute was enough for an impressive Swedish team on another hot evening in Switzerland.

Angeldahl severely tested Denmark goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard to save a long-range free kick in the first half and beat her with more power in the second.

The midfielder exchanged passes with captain Kosovare Asllani — making her 200th appearance for Sweden — before striding on to shoot low past Ostergaard's dive.

Denmark star forward Pernille Harder's shot from distance rattled the Sweden crossbar in the 81st.

Later Friday in Group C, favored Germany was playing Poland in St. Gallen.

It was the third time Sweden and Denmark opened a Women's Euros facing each other and it ended 1-1 in both 2005 and 2013.

Sweden beat Denmark twice in a Nations League group this year, starting with 2-1 in Odense in February. That time, Harder was marked toughly by veteran Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson who has been her partner since 2014.

Eriksson was a surprise absence from the lineup on Friday due to a muscle strain lingering since a warmup game. She was ably replaced by 38-year-old Linda Sembrant, playing her 157th game for Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025