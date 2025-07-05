Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round
Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.
The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.
Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.
