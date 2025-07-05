Left Menu

Soccer-Brand on target as Germany battle to 2-0 win over Poland at Women's Euros

Germany forward Jule Brand scored one goal and made another as her side battled to a 2-0 win over tournament debutantes Poland in their Group C opener at the Women's Euros in St. Gallen on Friday, but the Germans suffered a blow when captain Giulia Gwinn left the field injured. Gwinn, who has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries previously in her career, was helped from the field in tears in the 40th minute after twisting her knee while making a last-ditch tackle to prevent Poland captain Ewa Pajor from scoring.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 02:31 IST
Soccer-Brand on target as Germany battle to 2-0 win over Poland at Women's Euros

Germany forward Jule Brand scored one goal and made another as her side battled to a 2-0 win over tournament debutantes Poland in their Group C opener at the Women's Euros in St. Gallen on Friday, but the Germans suffered a blow when captain Giulia Gwinn left the field injured.

Gwinn, who has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries previously in her career, was helped from the field in tears in the 40th minute after twisting her knee while making a last-ditch tackle to prevent Poland captain Ewa Pajor from scoring. After dominating much of the scoreless first half against a spirited Poland side, the Germans finally made the breakthrough seven minutes into the second when Brand cut inside before firing a soaring, curling shot into the top-left corner of the Polish goal past the despairing dive of Kinga Szemik.

Sjoeke Nuesken and Klara Buehl both should have scored with headers before Lea Schueller finally got the second in the 66th minute, expertly exploiting a sliver of space in Poland's offside line to steal in behind and score with a header from Brand's cross. The lively Pajor represented Poland's best chance of scoring on the night and she had a number of good chances, but Ann- Katrin Berger pulled off a string of fine saves in the German goal to keep her clean sheet intact.

With Sweden having beaten Denmark 1-0 earlier, the Germans go into their game against the Danes in Basel on Tuesday on top of Group C ahead of the second-placed Swedes, who face Poland in Lucerne later the same evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025