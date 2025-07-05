Diksha Dagar: Navigating the Greens at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Diksha Dagar, the standout Indian golfer at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, delivered a composed performance to make the cut with an even par 73 in the second round. Her steadfastness on the greens ensured that she remained the sole Indian player in the competition held in Ireland.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Jhajjar, has showcased remarkable stability with 11 consecutive cuts and five Top-10 finishes this season, including a second-place finish in Morocco. Her performance at the Ladies European Tour highlights her status as the highest-ranked Indian in this segment of the sport.

Meanwhile, World number one amateur Lottie Woad surged ahead with a sublime 67, claiming a three-shot lead before the weekend rounds. As other Indian golfers, including Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik, struggled to meet the cut, Dagar emerged as a testament to resilience and skill.

