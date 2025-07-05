Left Menu

Diksha Dagar: Navigating the Greens at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Diksha Dagar is the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, continuing her consistent performance on the Ladies European Tour with five Top-10 finishes. Despite other Indian participants falling short, Dagar stands out with a steady performance amidst fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kildare | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:09 IST
Diksha Dagar: Navigating the Greens at KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Diksha Dagar, the standout Indian golfer at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, delivered a composed performance to make the cut with an even par 73 in the second round. Her steadfastness on the greens ensured that she remained the sole Indian player in the competition held in Ireland.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Jhajjar, has showcased remarkable stability with 11 consecutive cuts and five Top-10 finishes this season, including a second-place finish in Morocco. Her performance at the Ladies European Tour highlights her status as the highest-ranked Indian in this segment of the sport.

Meanwhile, World number one amateur Lottie Woad surged ahead with a sublime 67, claiming a three-shot lead before the weekend rounds. As other Indian golfers, including Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik, struggled to meet the cut, Dagar emerged as a testament to resilience and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025