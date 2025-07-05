Tennis Drama: Rain Halts Play at Wimbledon, Djokovic Continues Title Quest

Rain halted play temporarily at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday, causing interruptions across all courts. As the day unfolded under overcast skies, Djokovic resumed his quest for an eighth Wimbledon victory, contending against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Simultaneously, Iga Swiatek aimed to fend off Danielle Collins in what promised to be a thrilling showdown. Among the day's highlights, Sabalenka excelled against Raducanu, while Fritz's victory secured his place in the last 16.

Despite the weather disruptions, the tournament saw compelling matches and surprising outcomes, continuing to captivate tennis fans. Star players persevered, and new talents made their mark, adding excitement to the prestigious event.

