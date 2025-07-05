Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's Teen Cricket Phenom Sets U19 ODI Records
India's 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, smashed records with the fastest U19 ODI century, scoring 143 off 78 balls against England. He became the youngest centurion in the format, showcasing extraordinary talent. Suryavanshi is the leading run-scorer of the series, with an average of 80.50.
India's cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, only 14 years old, has made headlines by scoring the fastest century in U19 ODI history. In a spectacular innings against England, he achieved this feat in just 52 balls, surpassing the previous record held since 2013.
Suryavanshi's explosive 78-ball 143 included 13 fours and 10 sixes, breaking his own record for most sixes in a U19 innings. He is now the leading run-scorer in the series, boasting an impressive average of 80.50 from four matches, with one century and one half-century.
As India took to bat first in the fourth U19 ODI, centuries from both Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra propelled the team to a formidable total of 302/4. Suryavanshi's remarkable talent has already been showcased in the IPL, standing as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, a testament to his promising future in the sport.
