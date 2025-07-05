Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's Teen Cricket Phenom Sets U19 ODI Records

India's cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, only 14 years old, has made headlines by scoring the fastest century in U19 ODI history. In a spectacular innings against England, he achieved this feat in just 52 balls, surpassing the previous record held since 2013.

Suryavanshi's explosive 78-ball 143 included 13 fours and 10 sixes, breaking his own record for most sixes in a U19 innings. He is now the leading run-scorer in the series, boasting an impressive average of 80.50 from four matches, with one century and one half-century.

As India took to bat first in the fourth U19 ODI, centuries from both Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra propelled the team to a formidable total of 302/4. Suryavanshi's remarkable talent has already been showcased in the IPL, standing as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, a testament to his promising future in the sport.

