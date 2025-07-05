Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's Teen Cricket Phenom Sets U19 ODI Records

India's 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, smashed records with the fastest U19 ODI century, scoring 143 off 78 balls against England. He became the youngest centurion in the format, showcasing extraordinary talent. Suryavanshi is the leading run-scorer of the series, with an average of 80.50.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:53 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's Teen Cricket Phenom Sets U19 ODI Records
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: @rajasthanroyals X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, only 14 years old, has made headlines by scoring the fastest century in U19 ODI history. In a spectacular innings against England, he achieved this feat in just 52 balls, surpassing the previous record held since 2013.

Suryavanshi's explosive 78-ball 143 included 13 fours and 10 sixes, breaking his own record for most sixes in a U19 innings. He is now the leading run-scorer in the series, boasting an impressive average of 80.50 from four matches, with one century and one half-century.

As India took to bat first in the fourth U19 ODI, centuries from both Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra propelled the team to a formidable total of 302/4. Suryavanshi's remarkable talent has already been showcased in the IPL, standing as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, a testament to his promising future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025