Shubman Gill's Stellar Performance: Propels India to Commanding Lead
Shubman Gill dazzled with an unbeaten century, bolstering India's position against England. With a 484-run lead, thanks to Gill's consistent scoring and partnerships, India remains dominant in the second Test. Complemented by Rishabh Pant's quick 65, India solidifies their advantage awaiting the final sessions.
In a remarkable display of skill and consistency, Shubman Gill continued his outstanding form, scoring an undefeated century to guide India to 304/4, leading by 484 runs during the second Test against England. The match unfolded on Saturday, marking the fourth day of play.
Gill's incredible performance saw him reach the noteworthy milestone of 500 runs in the series, achieving his third century in the five-match competition and the second in succession. With four sessions left, India appears to be in a commanding position.
Adding excitement, Rishabh Pant contributed a brisk 65 runs off 58 balls before his departure, forming a crucial 110-run partnership with Gill for the fourth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja remains unbeaten on 25, as India gave up just one wicket in the second session. Brief scores indicate India's dominance with 587 & 304/4 in 68 overs, against England's 407.
(With inputs from agencies.)
