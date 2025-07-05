Left Menu

Jasper Philipsen Clinches First Yellow Jersey in Tour de France Opener

Jasper Philipsen from Belgium secured the first stage of the Tour de France, a 184.9km race in Lille, earning the prestigious yellow jersey. Philipsen, cycling for Alpecin-Deceuninck, triumphed over Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold, who finished second and third respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lille | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:14 IST
Jasper Philipsen Clinches First Yellow Jersey in Tour de France Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a remarkable start to this year's Tour de France, Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen emerged victorious in the opening stage, marking the beginning of his pursuit of the coveted yellow jersey. The 184.9-kilometer course took place around Lille, challenging participants with its competitive terrain.

The win did not come easily as Philipsen faced stiff competition. Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay pushed hard to the finish, ultimately securing the second spot on the podium.

Norway's Soren Waerenskjold also delivered an impressive performance, rounding out the top three. Philipsen's teammates at Alpecin-Deceuninck were jubilant as their rider crossed the finish line first, setting an inspiring tone for the races to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025