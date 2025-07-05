Jasper Philipsen Clinches First Yellow Jersey in Tour de France Opener
Jasper Philipsen from Belgium secured the first stage of the Tour de France, a 184.9km race in Lille, earning the prestigious yellow jersey. Philipsen, cycling for Alpecin-Deceuninck, triumphed over Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold, who finished second and third respectively.
- Country:
- France
In a remarkable start to this year's Tour de France, Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen emerged victorious in the opening stage, marking the beginning of his pursuit of the coveted yellow jersey. The 184.9-kilometer course took place around Lille, challenging participants with its competitive terrain.
The win did not come easily as Philipsen faced stiff competition. Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay pushed hard to the finish, ultimately securing the second spot on the podium.
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold also delivered an impressive performance, rounding out the top three. Philipsen's teammates at Alpecin-Deceuninck were jubilant as their rider crossed the finish line first, setting an inspiring tone for the races to come.

