Brighton & Hove Albion Sign Belgian Star Maxim De Cuyper
Brighton & Hove Albion have secured a five-year contract with Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper. Known for his creativity and versatility, De Cuyper won the Belgian Pro League and Cup with Club Brugge and made a notable international debut, earning 10 caps with three goals.
Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of Belgian defender Maxim De Cuyper, who joins the Premier League club from Club Brugge on a five-year contract.
Aged 24, De Cuyper was a key player in Brugge's 2023-24 Belgian Pro League victory and their Belgian Cup win last season. He made his Belgium debut in June 2024 and has since accumulated 10 international caps while scoring three goals.
Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler praised De Cuyper for his creative reputation and ability to play in multiple positions, with the club expecting him to compete for a left-back position. They kick off their league campaign against Fulham on August 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
