Fierce Bidding War Highlights Kerala Premier League Auction

The Kerala Premier League player auction concluded with a fierce bidding war for Samson, the most expensive player. The Kochi Blue Tigers, Trivandrum Royals, and Thrissur Titans competed intensely, and notable bids included Vishnu Vinod and Jalaj Saxena. Overall, 91 players were acquired with significant spending by all teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:08 IST
The Kerala Premier League (KPL) player auction saw intense competition as Kochi Blue Tigers made headlines by securing top bids. The bidding climaxed with Samson becoming the most expensive player, much to the delight of auction attendees.

Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, was hotly contested by Kochi Blue Tigers, Trivandrum Royals, and Thrissur Titans. Vishnu Vinod and Jalaj Saxena followed in high-value acquisitions.

The auction saw 91 players snapped up by different teams. Each KPL team had a budget of Rs 50 lakh, with Kochi utilizing the full amount. Other teams, including Kollam, Calicut, and Trivandrum, also engaged in heavy spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

