Wimbledon Showdown: Sabalenka and Alcaraz Headline a Thrilling Fourth Round

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is set to continue her pursuit of a maiden Wimbledon title as she faces off against Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Sabalenka, fresh off a triumph over Britain's Emma Raducanu, remains composed despite her dominant performance thus far without dropping a set.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, faces his first serious challenge of the tournament in Andrey Rublev. Despite initial doubts, Rublev enters the match with growing confidence and a reputation for aggressive play on grass.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Solana Sierra, the only lucky loser to reach the women's fourth round, goes head-to-head with Germany's seasoned competitor Laura Siegemund. Both players have fought hard to reach this stage, adding an extra layer of excitement to the matchups.

