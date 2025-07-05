Left Menu

Springboks Triumph Over Italy with Six Tries Despite Sloppy Play

South Africa's rugby team defeated Italy 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld, despite a challenging performance. Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg starred by scoring twice. Italy improved in the second half, narrowing the lead. South Africa aims for better results in their next game in Gqeberha.

In a thrilling match at Loftus Versfeld, South Africa's Springboks overcame a spirited but inexperienced Italian team, winning 42-24. The match featured six tries by the hosts, with scrumhalf Morne van den Berg delivering a standout performance, crossing the line twice.

The Springboks faced challenges, with Italy exploiting weaknesses at the breakdown and line-out. Heading into the final 10 minutes, the Italians remained competitive against their seasoned opponents. Despite trailing 28-3 at the half, Italy showed marked improvement in the second period.

Centre Jesse Kriel, winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, prop Vincent Koch, and flanker Marco van Staden also contributed tries for South Africa, who seek a stronger game in their upcoming match in Gqeberha. Italy, meanwhile, looked to regroup as they had opted to rest many top players for the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

