Springboks Triumph Over Italy with Six Tries Despite Sloppy Play

In a thrilling match at Loftus Versfeld, South Africa's Springboks overcame a spirited but inexperienced Italian team, winning 42-24. The match featured six tries by the hosts, with scrumhalf Morne van den Berg delivering a standout performance, crossing the line twice.

The Springboks faced challenges, with Italy exploiting weaknesses at the breakdown and line-out. Heading into the final 10 minutes, the Italians remained competitive against their seasoned opponents. Despite trailing 28-3 at the half, Italy showed marked improvement in the second period.

Centre Jesse Kriel, winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, prop Vincent Koch, and flanker Marco van Staden also contributed tries for South Africa, who seek a stronger game in their upcoming match in Gqeberha. Italy, meanwhile, looked to regroup as they had opted to rest many top players for the tour.

