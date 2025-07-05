Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Youth ODI Record, Puts Bihar on Cricket Map

Bihar's young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14, set a new world record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs by scoring 100 runs in 52 balls against England. Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari praised his remarkable achievement, foreseeing a promising future for the young batter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Youth ODI Record, Puts Bihar on Cricket Map
India Under-19 players Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre (Photo: @ACCMedia1/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bihar's young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has rocked the cricket world with an exhilarating performance, smashing a world record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old batter scored a staggering 143 runs off 78 balls against England, earning accolades nationwide.

The president of Bihar Cricket Association, Rakesh Tiwari, expressed immense pride in Vaibhav's achievement, declaring it a milestone that brings honor to both the state and the country. Tiwari highlighted this as a beginning of a bright cricketing future for Vaibhav, citing his unparalleled talent and tenacity.

Tiwari reiterated the association's dedication to fostering upcoming talent, using Vaibhav's success to inspire more young players. Vaibhav tops the series with 322 runs, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of youth cricket with his record-breaking feat and impressive averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025