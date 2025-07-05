Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Youth ODI Record, Puts Bihar on Cricket Map

Bihar's young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has rocked the cricket world with an exhilarating performance, smashing a world record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old batter scored a staggering 143 runs off 78 balls against England, earning accolades nationwide.

The president of Bihar Cricket Association, Rakesh Tiwari, expressed immense pride in Vaibhav's achievement, declaring it a milestone that brings honor to both the state and the country. Tiwari highlighted this as a beginning of a bright cricketing future for Vaibhav, citing his unparalleled talent and tenacity.

Tiwari reiterated the association's dedication to fostering upcoming talent, using Vaibhav's success to inspire more young players. Vaibhav tops the series with 322 runs, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of youth cricket with his record-breaking feat and impressive averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)