Yuki Bhambri Shines as Sole Indian Survivor at Wimbledon

Yuki Bhambri stood out as the lone Indian advancing to the third round of the Wimbledon men's doubles event, partnering with American Robert Galloway. The duo, seeded 16th, secured a victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron in a match lasting 90 minutes.

Despite Bhambri's success, other Indian representatives faced disappointments. N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, alongside their respective partners, bowed out after challenging higher-seeded rivals. Balaji and his partner lost to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, while Bollipalli's pairing faced a narrow defeat against British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Rohan Bopanna was knocked out in the first round, and Krish Tyagi exited the boys' singles with a straight-set defeat, marking a tough campaign for Indian players at the Championships.

