Vivianne Miedema Reaches 100th Goal Milestone at Women's Euro Championship

Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal for the Netherlands in a match against Wales at the Women's European Championship. In her 126th game, she scored with a skillful right-footed shot. Despite fitness concerns, the team led into halftime during Group D's opening match.

Updated: 05-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:18 IST
Netherlands soccer star Vivianne Miedema achieved a landmark moment in her stellar career, scoring her 100th international goal against Wales at the Women's European Championship on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, playing her 126th match for the Dutch national team, exhibited her scoring prowess by netting a stunning shot just before half-time, ensuring her team's lead.

Miedema's performance, albeit facing fitness challenges after an injury-laden season at Manchester City, highlighted her innate capability and technique, as exemplified by her goal, which was both artful and strategic.

