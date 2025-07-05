Left Menu

Jamal Musiala's Injury Shakes Bayern Munich's Club World Cup Hopes

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala sustained a severe left leg injury during a match against PSG in the Club World Cup quarterfinals. The injury occurred in the first half following a collision with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Musiala has scored 20 goals this season, highlighting his vital role in the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:19 IST
Bayern Munich's midfielder, Jamal Musiala, suffered a significant injury to his left leg during their Club World Cup quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain. The incident forced Musiala to exit the game prematurely, leaving fans and the team concerned about his playing future.

The injury occurred late in the first half following a tough 50-50 challenge with PSG's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite the severity of the incident, replay footage was not displayed on the stadium's big screens to avoid alarming spectators.

Prior to the match, the 22-year-old Musiala was a standout performer in the tournament, netting three goals and placing him just behind the golden boot leaders. His contribution this season has been impressive, with a total of 20 goals across all competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

