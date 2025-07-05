Miedema's Milestone Goal Leads Dutch to Victory
Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal to secure a 3-0 victory for the Netherlands against Wales in their Women's European Championship opener. Despite Wales' defensive efforts, the Dutch dominated. Additional goals by Victoria Pelova and a well-placed finish by Esmee Brugts sealed the win in Group D.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Vivianne Miedema celebrated a major career milestone by netting her 100th goal, helping the Netherlands achieve a 3-0 triumph over Wales in their Group D opener at the Women's European Championship held at Lucerne's Allmend Stadion on Saturday.
Facing an uphill task against the 2017 champions, Wales endured heavy pressure and displayed resilience despite early challenges, including a yellow card for time-wasting. Miedema's sublime first-half goal from outside the box, right before halftime, signaled the end of Welsh hopes for an upset.
The Netherlands continued their offensive, with Victoria Pelova doubling the lead and Esmee Brugts adding a third. Despite numerous opportunities, the Dutch couldn't increase their scoreline further, setting the stage for England's clash against France in what is touted as one of the tournament's toughest groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Frenzy: Toews' NHL Return, Alcaraz's Win, and Durant's PSG Stake
Potential Tropical System Brewing Off Central America and Mexico
Belarus frees key opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski following rare visit from top US envoy, reports AP.
Jiri Lehecka Stuns with Historic Win at Queen's Club
Shanto's Twin Centuries Secure Draw for Bangladesh Amid Mathews' Farewell