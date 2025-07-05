Left Menu

Miedema's Milestone Goal Leads Dutch to Victory

Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal to secure a 3-0 victory for the Netherlands against Wales in their Women's European Championship opener. Despite Wales' defensive efforts, the Dutch dominated. Additional goals by Victoria Pelova and a well-placed finish by Esmee Brugts sealed the win in Group D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:28 IST
Miedema's Milestone Goal Leads Dutch to Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Vivianne Miedema celebrated a major career milestone by netting her 100th goal, helping the Netherlands achieve a 3-0 triumph over Wales in their Group D opener at the Women's European Championship held at Lucerne's Allmend Stadion on Saturday.

Facing an uphill task against the 2017 champions, Wales endured heavy pressure and displayed resilience despite early challenges, including a yellow card for time-wasting. Miedema's sublime first-half goal from outside the box, right before halftime, signaled the end of Welsh hopes for an upset.

The Netherlands continued their offensive, with Victoria Pelova doubling the lead and Esmee Brugts adding a third. Despite numerous opportunities, the Dutch couldn't increase their scoreline further, setting the stage for England's clash against France in what is touted as one of the tournament's toughest groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025