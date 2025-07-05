Miedema's Milestone Goal Leads Dutch to Victory

Vivianne Miedema celebrated a major career milestone by netting her 100th goal, helping the Netherlands achieve a 3-0 triumph over Wales in their Group D opener at the Women's European Championship held at Lucerne's Allmend Stadion on Saturday.

Facing an uphill task against the 2017 champions, Wales endured heavy pressure and displayed resilience despite early challenges, including a yellow card for time-wasting. Miedema's sublime first-half goal from outside the box, right before halftime, signaled the end of Welsh hopes for an upset.

The Netherlands continued their offensive, with Victoria Pelova doubling the lead and Esmee Brugts adding a third. Despite numerous opportunities, the Dutch couldn't increase their scoreline further, setting the stage for England's clash against France in what is touted as one of the tournament's toughest groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)