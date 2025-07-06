Australia Edges Fiji in Dramatic Rugby Clash
Australia narrowly defeats Fiji in a thrilling rugby match, despite losing flyhalf Noah Lolesio to concussion. Late heroics from Captain Harry Wilson secured a 21-18 victory in their only warm-up match before the test series against the British & Irish Lions. Fiji's efforts fell just short.
In a nail-biting encounter, Australia managed to secure a 21-18 victory over Fiji on Sunday, despite losing their commanding flyhalf Noah Lolesio to concussion. The match, serving as a warm-up for the test series against the British & Irish Lions, saw Australia trail until the final moments.
Captain Harry Wilson was the hero of the day, crossing the line with a minute to spare to score the converted try that sealed the win, easing the sting of their earlier World Cup defeat at the hands of Fiji. The victory brought a glimmer of revenge for the Australian side.
Fiji showed their prowess with tries from newcomers Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu, while Caleb Muntz contributed eight points. Despite their spirited performance, they fell just short of breaking a long-standing record, as the Wallabies haven't been beaten by Fiji in Australia since 1954. The Wallabies will face the Lions in the first test on July 19.
