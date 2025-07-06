India's Dominant Bowling Leaves England on the Brink at Edgbaston

At Edgbaston, England is on the brink of a massive loss as Akash Deep's fiery bowling spell dismantled their top order. Chasing a monumental target of 608 runs, England teeters at 153-6.

Rain delays and a spirited Indian bowling attack have jeopardized England's chances, with only four wickets standing between India and victory.

Despite a crucial partnership between Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, England faces a daunting task as Washington Sundar claimed Stokes' wicket, further solidifying India's dominance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)