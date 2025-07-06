Pavlyuchenkova Triumphs Over Tech Malfunction to Reach Wimbledon Quarters

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova navigated through a controversial line-call error to overcome Britain's Sonay Kartal 7-6(3) 6-4 at Wimbledon, earning her a spot in the quarter-finals for the second time in her career.

The Russian player displayed experience and tenacity, saving set points and breaking back in crucial moments, ultimately dominating the match with aggressive groundstrokes.

Pavlyuchenkova, reflecting on her performance, expressed pride in surpassing personal expectations on grass and credited improved mental toughness for her success, setting the stage for further challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)