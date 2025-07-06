Left Menu

Pavlyuchenkova Triumphs Over Tech Malfunction to Reach Wimbledon Quarters

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame an automated line-calling error to defeat Sonay Kartal, thus securing a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Pavlyuchenkova showed resilience, using her experience to recover from the mistake and eventually control the match. This victory marks her second Wimbledon quarter-final appearance, showcasing her mental fortitude.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova navigated through a controversial line-call error to overcome Britain's Sonay Kartal 7-6(3) 6-4 at Wimbledon, earning her a spot in the quarter-finals for the second time in her career.

The Russian player displayed experience and tenacity, saving set points and breaking back in crucial moments, ultimately dominating the match with aggressive groundstrokes.

Pavlyuchenkova, reflecting on her performance, expressed pride in surpassing personal expectations on grass and credited improved mental toughness for her success, setting the stage for further challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

