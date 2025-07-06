Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka's Quest for Wimbledon Glory Continues

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elise Mertens in a challenging match to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Despite initial struggles, Sabalenka showcased resilience, winning in straight sets. The world number one remains focused on her maiden Grand Slam title at the All England Club, driven by strong public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 22:36 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a gritty 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Elise Mertens on Sunday. This victory continues Sabalenka's dominance over Mertens, having already beaten her ten times in their previous 12 encounters.

Despite a shaky start where Sabalenka lost a 4-1 lead, she regained her form with a decisive backhand crosscourt winner. Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance against Mertens, acknowledging the difficulty of competing against someone she's close to.

The match saw Sabalenka overcoming a brief momentum shift by Mertens with solid play in a tiebreaker. As she advances to face German Laura Siegemund, the dream of clinching the Wimbledon title looms large for Sabalenka, who remains undefeated in sets this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

